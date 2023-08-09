Mahindra & Mahindra Launches Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester Under Swaraj brand | Mahindra

Swaraj Tractors, a rapidly growing tractor brand in the country and a part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday launched – ‘Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

'Swaraj 8200' feature

One of the industry-first features of 'Swaraj 8200' is its intelligent system, offering real-time information to machine owners, including live location tracking, business parameters tracking such as acres harvested, road kilometers traveled and fuel consumption.

“Introducing the 'Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester' marks a significant step towards our strategic focus on Farm Machinery & poised to propel exponential growth within this sector. The debut of this intelligent machinery stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to modernizing agriculture and enabling farmers with latest technology,” said Hemant Sikka, President Farm Equipment Sector-M&M Ltd.

In addition to vehicle service and health alerts, AdBlue level indicators and engine alerts enable real-time monitoring for equipment owners, farmers and rental entrepreneurs, maximizing the machine's use and profitability. This also enables proactive maintenance while minimizing downtime.

“Swaraj is committed to empowering farmers with superior mechanized solutions to achieve maximum yields and profits in line with our Farm Equipment Sector’s purpose of Transform farming and Enrich Lives. Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester is a testament to our dedication to customer centricity, nurturing modern farming practices and sustainable agriculture," Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd.

The 'Swaraj 8200' Wheel Harvester will be available through Swaraj's extensive dealer network across the nation. Swaraj boasts a robust pan-India harvester dealer network with dedicated sales and service teams, along with strategically located hubs and service vans.

Swaraj 8200 specifications

i) Intelligent Engine: Turbocharged, Intercooled TREM IV Engine Increases Acreage per Hour - Enabling Higher Harvesting Efficiency.

ii) Smart E Technology: Live Machine Location for Owners (Remote Access from the Harvester)

Business Operation Parameters for Owners on Mobile Devices including: Acres Harvested, Distance Traveled on Roads, Fuel Level. Service and Engine Health Alerts Sent to Mobile Phones, AdBlue Level Indicator.

iii) Operator Comfort: Spacious Operator Platform, Tilt Steering, Foot Pedal for Road Transport.

iv) Smart Service: Dedicated Relationship Manager and Video Call Service Assistance.

v) Durability & Low Maintenance: Best-in-Class Paint Quality with 1000 Hours of SST and UV Life; Zinc-Plated and Painted Underbody Shafts; Deep Seal Blue-Coated Shafts; Painted Pulleys and Speed Changer for Enhanced Longevity and Minimal Maintenance.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd shares

The shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday at 1:09 pm IST were at Rs 1,520.80, up by 1.41 percent.

