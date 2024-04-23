M&M Finance Shares Plummet Over 7% As Q4 Earnings Postponed Due To Fraud Worth ₹150 Cr Found At A North East Branch

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance Shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The shares of Mahindra and Mahindra finance tumbled over 7 per cent on the BSE, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 after the company postponed its quarterly outcome announcement, which was scheduled for today.

This decision comes after fraudulent activities was detected at one of the Company’s branches in the North East, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Share Performance

Early morning trading, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance shares on the BSE plummet by 7.88 per cent, trading at Rs 256.85.

At 11:51 AM IST, the shares were trading at Rs 266.15, down by 4.55 per cent.

Fraud announcement

The company through its regulatory filing announced that the fraud primarily involved the forgery of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents related to retail vehicle loans disbursed by the company and this fraudulent activity led to the misappropriation of company funds.

Investigations into the matter are in an advanced stage, with the company estimating the financial impact of the fraud to be no more than Rs 150 crores, the company added in the exchange filing.

Mahindra and Mahindra Finance assured stakeholders that investigations are ongoing, and necessary corrective actions have been identified. These measures are currently being implemented at various stages, including the arrest of individuals involved in the fraudulent activities.

"In view of this development, the agenda matters pertaining to approval of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024, recommendation of dividend, AGM and related matters, which were to be considered at the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 23rd April 2024, are being deferred to a later date, which shall be intimated in due course," Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services added in the exchange filing.