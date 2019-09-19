Mahindra & Mahindra delivers record 400 SCVs in Bihar and Jharkhand

Mumbai: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra said on Wednesday it has delivered 400 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) in Bihar and Jharkhand in a single day ahead of the festive season, which is a record of sorts.

The fleet of 400 SCVs included both the passenger and cargo versions of three-wheeler Alfa, mini-truck Jeeto and Supro van, the company said in a release.

The two eastern states have been one of the leading states for Mahindra in its small commercial vehicle growth journey, the company said.

With the festive season around the corner, this demand for Mahindras wide and varied range of commercial vehicles brings in some much-needed positivity, the release added.