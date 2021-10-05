Mahindra Logistics to hire over 14,000 employees on seasonal basis to meet festive demand

To cater to the festive season demand, Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is eyeing to hire over 14,000 employees on a seasonal basis, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the upcoming festive season, the company is adding solutions like pop-up facilities across eight major cities, aggregating to 1.1 million sq ft of space, it said. These additions are for its e-commerce customers spanning across fulfilment centers, sort centers as well as returns processing centers, which would ensure efficient and timely delivery to customers, MLL said.

The company plans to recruit more than 14,000 employees on a seasonal basis adding to its third-party workforce as it ramps up operations to meet the festive season demand, it said. The company said it has also increased its last-mile reach by opening multiple centers, which are equipped to deliver more than 1,00,000 shipments per day for small as well as large packages, across the country.

“One of the challenges faced during this festive period is the spike (3-5 times) across categories for a very short span of time. Rapid scale-down, after the festive peak, only adds to the complexity.

“The key lever to manage peaks is meticulous planning. At MLL, we have created temporary capacity across the supply chain for various inputs like manpower, space, equipment, vehicles, among others,” said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, MLL.

The company has also deepened its focus by launching new solutions like returns processing, pop-up sort centers and integrated distribution services for its clients, he said. “Being an asset-light company, we use our network of business partners for transportation and delivery. We work in a collaborative way with our customers and business partners to handle these challenges,” Swaminathan added.

Under its electric delivery brand EDEL, the company said, it will also be procuring different types and classes of electric vehicles from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as it establishes a pan-India EV presence.

EDEL's portfolio has been extended to 400 vehicles and would be operating across 12 major cities in India which includes Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad Kolkata, among others, the company said. MLL also plans to scale it up to 500 EVs subject to contingent upon delivery and registration, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:21 PM IST