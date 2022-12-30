Mahindra Lifespaces receives NCLT clearance to absorb its subsidiaries

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Lifespaces receives NCLT clearance to absorb its subsidiaries

The clearance from NCLT's Chennai bench allows amalgamation of Mahindra Integrated Township Limited and Mahindra World City Developers, into MLDL.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Total income fell to Rs 33.32 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 70.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year./ Representative image |
Through an exchange filing, Mahindra & Mahindra has informed that its subsidiary Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, has secured NCLT's permission for a merger.

