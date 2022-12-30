Mahindra Lifespaces receives NCLT clearance to absorb its subsidiaries

Through an exchange filing, Mahindra & Mahindra has informed that its subsidiary Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, has secured NCLT's permission for a merger.
The clearance from NCLT's Chennai bench allows amalgamation of Mahindra Integrated Township Limited and Mahindra World City Developers, into MLDL.
