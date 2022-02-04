Mahindra Lifespace Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 25 cr; income declines 53% to Rs 33 cr

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.86 crore for the quarter ended December. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 33.32 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 70.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, “While we have been showing steady strength in residential pre-sales for the past several quarters, this recent quarter has seen over Rs 140 crore of industrial leasing.''

This augurs well for the business and signals the return of capital investment in India's manufacturing sector, he added.

''We are gearing up for several new residential project launches across markets over next few months,'' Subramanian said. The company added one new residential land parcel to its development pipeline during the December quarter. ''...we will continue to focus on new land acquisitions and on strengthening our execution capabilities to build a strong platform for growth,'' he said.

On the operational front, the company said it finalized terms for a land parcel in Dahisar (Maharashtra) under joint development, having a development potential of 0.86 million square feet. It achieved sales of Rs 251 crore in residential business.

The company's development footprint spans 28.2 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:04 PM IST