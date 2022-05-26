Mahindra introduces new Bolero City Pik-Up in Maharashtra

The New Bolero City Pik-Up is available at Rs. 7.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). |

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), makers of the Bolero Pik-Up announced the launch of the ‘New Bolero City Pik-Up’, an addition to its existing ‘Pik-Up’ range.

The new model boasts of best-in-class mileage, segment leading payload capacity and cargo width, and best-in-class engine torque. Additionally, the model scores high on easy manoeuvrability on narrow and crowded city roads, owing to the shorter bonnet resulting in comparatively lower turn radius. All these factors combined render the New Bolero City Pik-Up best suited for intra-city applications, it said in a press statement.

Speaking on this occasion, Harish Lalchandani, VP-Marketing, Mahindra Automotive said, “Our deep focus on customer-centricity and market insights has enabled us to develop products that are relevant and most suited for the versatile needs of our discerning customers. We are pleased to offer another addition to our hugely successful Bolero Pik-up range – the New Bolero City Pik-Up highly suited for intracity transportation.”

Key highlights

The New Bolero City Pik-Up is powered by 2523 cm3 m2Di four-cylinder diesel engine offering 48.5 kW of power and best-in-class torque of 195 Nm for better performance, with a best-in-class mileage of 17.2 km/l.

The latest model boasts of a strong suspension, with the rear suspension strengthened to take any type of load in city driving conditions.

The New City Pik-Up also boasts of segment leading payload capacity of 1500 kg and a large 2640 mm cargo box. Large 215/75 R15 (38.1 cm) tyres provide better road grip.

The cabin ergonomics have been further enhanced with a wider co-driver seat, giving the best driving experience.

It has a warranty of 3 years at 1 lakh kilometres, and minimal maintenance costs.