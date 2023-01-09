e-Paper Get App
Mahindra introduces a new range of the Thar starting at ₹9.99 Lakh

The all-new range includes Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants in two engine options and enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variants

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra introduces a new range of the Thar starting at ₹9.99 Lakh | Image: Mahindra (Representative)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has introduced an all-new range on the Thar, as per company's exchange filing.

The all-new range includes Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants in two engine options and enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variants.

Diesel variant

The Diesel variants of the RWD range come powered by an all-new D117 CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) with manual transmission.

Gasoline variant

Powering the Gasoline variant of the RWD range is the mStallion 150 TGDi engine producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque (112 kW@5000 rpm) with automatic transmission.

The new Thar range starts at an attractive price of ₹ 9.99 Lakh, making it accessible to a wider customer base of SUV buyers and to those who have always aspired to own this iconic SUV.

The new features

The Thar offers a highly unique driving and ownership experience, exemplifying the promise of ‘Explore the Impossible.’ The 4WD variant now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential, which kicks in more aggressively.

Developed in collaboration with Bosch, it will allow off-road enthusiasts to tackle low traction situations with more ease. For those who still prefer the mechanical locking differential (MLD), this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants.

The 4WD powertrain line-up remains unchanged. It is powered by the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power & 320 Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk 130 Diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power & 300 Nm of torque.

These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant have been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle."

Colour options

The new Thar range is available in two exciting new colour options – Blazing Bronze and Everest White which are now available for customers to choose from.

New accessory packs – comprising exterior and interior styling options – are offered in four different designs. Keeping in mind the needs of customers, front and rear armrests are being offered as accessories.

The armrests come with built-in storage. Also, the rear armrests will be equipped with cup-holders and USB charging ports for greater comfort and convenience. The RWD range will be offered only with the Hard Top Option.

