Mahindra Home Finance partners with Vymo; to launch LeadEx for digitising distribution operations in rural India

Vymo, the sales acceleration platform for financial institutions, announced that it has partnered with Mahindra Home finance to deploy a cloud-based sales and distribution management platform. Called Vymo LeadEx, the solution will be used by over 3600 frontline agents and managers across India to improve customer onboarding speed and experience, it said in a press release.

LeadEx eliminates the need for users to update their sales and engagement activities every day using legacy systems. With the Vymo LeadEx, new prospect customers are assigned to the best-suited branch managers automatically in real-time; customer verification and onboarding is fully digitised to reduce turnaround times; managers and sales leaders get a 360-degree view of their teams’ activities and can thus plan bespoke training programs, it added.

“Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. provides home loans to customers in smaller (category three and four) towns and rural India. Vymo will help our team of 10,000 people provide even better and faster service to our customers. We anticipate a substantial increase in productivity and superior customer satisfaction," said Anuj Mehra, Managing Director - Mahindra Rural Housing Finance.

Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific of Vymo, adds, “We are proud to partner with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance for proving best-in-class digital capabilities and functional expertise to frontline agents to not only continue engaging with customer and prospects, but also make credit access more affordable & convenient in rural India.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:17 AM IST