Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units: Report

Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, a Reuters report said citing The Economic Times.

The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the report said.

Mahindra Group is also seeking funds for the EV unit and will club it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company, according to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, the report added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:22 AM IST