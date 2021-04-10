Mahindra Group appoints Asha Kharga as Chief Customer & Brand Officer

Mahindra Ltd. has announced the appointment of Asha Kharga as Chief Customer & Brand Officer for the Group. Prior to joining Mahindra Group, Kharga worked with Axis Bank as Executive Vice-President and Group Chief Marketing Officer. Kharga She joined the bank as Chief Marketing Officer in 2016 and worked there for over four years. Kharga has more than 22 years of rich experience and has worked with companies like Hindustan Unilever and agencies such as Leo Burnett, JWT and TBWA.