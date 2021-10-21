Mahindra Finance unveils logo for its leasing, subscription business, ‘Quiklyz’

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL/Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, today unveiled the brand logo for ‘Quiklyz’ - its leasing and subscription business.

The company had announced the brand name ‘Quiklyz’ last month, denoting the changing mindset on mobility, especially with millennial-minded consumers and new-age corproates.

The emblem in the logo is Q for Quiklyz, bringing the brand name to the forefront thereby increasing brand recall. Spokes have been added to the ‘Q’ which makes it look like a steering wheel that cues the category. The logo expresses that the consumer is in the driver’s seat, giving them the power to drive their path towards a new experience, it said in a press release.

Turra Mohammed, SVP & Head, Leasing & Subscription, Mahindra Finance mentioned, “Quiklyz as an offering has been conceived keeping in mind the millennial mindset consumer and new-age corporates who prefers experiences over the hassles of ownership. As a brand, it is reflective of the changing consumer belief - that new is better and simple is smart”.

The defining color is a calming yet vibrant blue with a gradient that suggests dynamism and adaptiveness - in line with the offering that is relevant, flexible, agile and responsive. Blue is also a universal color for trust and stability – qualities that customers can come to expect from Quiklyz.

The name ‘Quiklyz’ denotes an aspirational mindset of ensuring hassle free vehicle usership to its consumers. The objective for ‘Quiklyz’ is to build a nimble model with very high asset quality. This also gives the brand a springboard to launch similar products in semi-urban and rural markets in times to come.

Mahindra Finance and Mahindra Group ecosystems would give an edge to ‘Quiklyz’ with the business utilizing all common infrastructure of Mahindra Finance, it added.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:42 PM IST