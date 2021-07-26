Mahindra Finance posts Q1 consolidated net loss at Rs 1,573 cr on higher provisions

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,573 crore for June quarter, 2021-22 mainly on account of higher provision for expected credit loss.

It logged a net profit of Rs 432 crore in April-June 2020-21.

Total income declined 16 per cent to Rs 2,567 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,069 crore in the year-ago period, Mahindra Finance said in a release.

On a standalone basis, there was a loss of Rs 1,529 crore during the quarter. In the year-ago period, the company clocked a net profit of Rs 156 crore.

Total income declined to Rs 2,187 crore, as against Rs 2,655 crore during the same quarter last year.