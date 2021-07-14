Mahindra Electric appoints Suman Mishra as CEO

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML), a part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday said it has appointed Suman Mishra as its Chief Executive with immediate effect.

Mishra, who will also be the Chief Executive designate for the Last Mile Mobility business (LMM), takes over from Mahesh Babu who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Mahindra Group.

Mishra is part of the Mahindra group and was working as Senior Vice President - Business Transformation, Insights and Analytics (BIA) for the Automotive Sector.

She will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra.

"Mishra is an accomplished business leader with global experience of leading transformation projects across multiple sectors. Electric mobility is a key focus area for us, and we have put in place a robust strategy to capitalise on opportunities in last mile mobility and launch our Born EV platform. I am confident that she will help us achieve our growth targets," Jejurikar noted.

He added that Babu has been an integral part of the company's growth journey over the years.

"He joined us in 1998 and over the last 22 years, he has significantly contributed to the organisation in his various stints in auto product development and then leading Mahindra Electric as CEO. I thank and wish him all the best for his future endeavors," Jejurikar, who is also the Chairperson of Mahindra Electric Mobility, stated.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest multinational companies with around 260,000 employees in over 100 countries.