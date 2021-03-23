Mahindra Defence wins Rs 1,056 crore contract to manufacture armoured tactical vehicles for Indian Army

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a major contract to Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS) for the manufacturing of Armoured Tactical Vehicles (LSV) for the Indian Army for their recce and weapon carrier requirements. This contract, which was awarded after competitive bids from Indian Companies were invited by MoD through open tender, is worth Rs 1,056 crore. The vehicles will be delivered within four years.

The company in its statement said that this contract was given after MDS LSV has undergone rigorous and elaborate trial procedure carried out by the Indian Army in different terrains including high altitude, deserts, and plains.

MDS has indigenously designed and developed the LSV to the exacting standards of the Indian Army. The modular design of this vehicle makes it future proof. MDS has the necessary IP and capabilities in all aspects from development of the LSV Variants to complete life cycle support.

SP Shukla, Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, said, “This contract truly signifies success of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is the first major contract for the advanced armoured tactical vehicles that are designed and developed by the private sector in India with intellectual property rights within the country. This contract paves the way for large scale adoption of Indian platforms with indigenous capabilities.”

One version of the MDS LSV is already in service with Indian Battalion deployed in the UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa. Other friendly foreign countries have also sought details of this vehicle for their operations indicating the export potential of this armoured vehicle developed and made in India, the company stated.