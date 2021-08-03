Mahindra Bolero Power, Scorpio warranty extended: All you need to know

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has recently extended its warranty program (Shield) by two years for two of its highest selling models, Bolero Power+ and Scorpio.

What it entails

Through this industry-leading warranty proposition, customers can get uninterrupted warranty period of 7 years for the Bolero Power+(coverage of 1,50,000 km) and Scorpio (coverage of 1,70,000 km).

As a part of this program the customers get:

a. Coverage of mechanical or electrical failures including (but not limited to): Engine Parts, Transmission System, Cooling System, Steering System, Fuel System, Suspension, Electrical System (factory-fitted).

b. Flexibility in terms of transfer of ownership

c. Higher resale value

d. Convenience of one-time payment. Customers can also avail facility of easy EMIs.

Customers can stay connected with Mahindra’s ‘With You Hamesha’ on Twitter for the latest updates, news on after-sales offerings, digital features and technical tips on its handle @18002096006.