Mahindra Auto sales sees a 45% growth in December 2022, SUV sales jump by 62%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, on Monday, announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles, with a 45 per cent growth in an exchange filing.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 28,333 vehicles in December 2022 up by 62 per cent from 17,469 for the same month in the last financial year. The Passenger Vehicles segment, including UVs, cars, and vans, sold 28,445 vehicles in December 2022 with a 61 per cent growth from the same period last year.

Exports for the month saw a 3 per cent growth, with 3,100 vehicles sold in December. In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 vehicles in December 2022. There was a jump of 104% in the sales of three-wheelers, including the electric three-wheelers, with 5,052 units sold compared to 2,480 sold in December of the last financial year.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Continuing interest from our customers has led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61% in our passenger vehicles and 45% overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

On Monday at 12:53 pm IST, the share price of Mahindra and Mahindra was at Rs 1,260.30, up by 0.89 per cent.