Mahindra Auto sales in April jump by 36% to 62,294 units

Mahindra Auto sales in April rise by 36% to 62,294 units | Image: Mahindra Auto (Representative)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited on Tuesday announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2023 stood at 62,294 vehicles with a 36 per cent growth, through an exchange filing.

Mahindra passenger vehicles sales

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) saw a 54 per cent hike in sales as Mahindra Auto sold 34,698 vehicles in April 2023 in comparison to 22,526 units sold in April 2022. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 34,694 vehicles in April 2023 with a jump of 57 per cent despite disruptions in supply chain of Crash Sensors and AirBag ECUs due to unavailability of semiconductors. The Card and vans segment saw a drop of 99 per cent with only 4 units being sold in comparison to 358 units sold in April last year.

Mahindra commercial vehicles sales

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,231 vehicles in April 2023. The sales of the light commercial vehicles less than 2 tons saw a 17 per cent jump with 3,416 units sold against the sale of 2,929 units in April 2022. The sale of LCV above 3.5 tonnes and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles was at 1,150 with a jump of 63 per cent, whereas the sale of 3 wheelers rose 85 per cent to 5,552 units.

Exports in April dropped by 33 per cent to 1,813 against 2,703 units exported in the same month in the last fiscal.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “After a record breaking year in F23, we continued our growth trend in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57% in April. Our Commercial vehicles registered growth of 16% during this month and we are optimistic in further consolidating our position in the <3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer. We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon”.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares

The shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Monday at 11:05 am IST were at Rs 1,234.10, up by 0.58 per cent.