Mahindra and Mahindra production in Feb increases to 56,997 | Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday released the production, sales and export figures for the month of February.

Mahindra and Mahindra production in February

The total vehicles produced in February 2023 was at 56,997 up from 49,979 it produced in the same month last year. The production of commercial vehicles saw a dip in February and went down from its earlier 21,842 to 20,823. The company in the last month produced 4,833 electric vehicles, 27,055 diesel vehicles, 4,238 petrol vehicles and 48 CNG vehicles.

Mahindra and Mahindra sales in February

The total vehicles sold by the company in February this year was at 56,551 which is higher than the last year when 51,641 vehicles were sold. The commercial vehicles sold in the last month was at 20,843, which is slightly higher in comparison to the last year when the company sold 20,166 vehicles. The company in the second month of this year sold 4,729 electric vehicles, 27,427 diesel vehicles, 3,377 petrol vehicles and 175 CNG vehicles.

Mahindra and Mahindra exports in February

In terms of exports, Mahindra and Mahindra in the last month exported 2,250 vehicles, which is lower from the earlier 2,814 it exported in the last year. The commercial vehicles exported in February were at 842, which is nearly half in comparison to the previous year when the company exported 16,93 vehicles. The company in February exported zero electric vehicles, 608 diesel vehicles, 800 petrol vehicles and zero CNG vehicles.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited shares on Friday closed at Rs 1,227.65, down by 1.64 per cent.