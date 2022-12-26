Maharashtra’s fiscal deficit at minus 6.22% for April-September 2022

Image for representational purpose | PTI

The Maharashtra Government’s fiscal deficit is reported at minus 6.22% for the period April-September 2022 while the capital receipts have shown a shortfall of minus 5% at Rs 4,605.98 crore against the budget estimate of Rs 92,147.31 crore for 2022-23.

DCM Fadnavis lays down statement in assembly

Against the budget estimate of revenue receipts of Rs 4,03,437.23 crore, the state has reported Rs 1,81,074.05 crore (44.88%). Against the budget estimate of the tax collection of Rs 308113.46 crore, it has collected Rs 1,52,096.71 crore (49.36%) and against the budget estimate of non tax revenue of Rs 95313.77 crore, it has mopped up R 28,977.34 crore (30.40%). This was as per the statement laid down by the DCM Mr Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly under the Maharashtra Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management Act, 2005.

As far as the revenue expenditure is concerned, against the budget estimate of Rs 4,27,780.12 crore for 20220-23, it was Rs 1,63,919.65 crore which is 38.32%. The state’s outgo towards interest payment was Rs 17,191.19 crore against the budget estimate of Rs 46,763.23 crore which is 36.76%.

State reported revenue surplus for first six months

Against the budget estimate of Rs 2,378.99 crore towards recovery of debt, it has recovered Rs 286.52 crore which is paltry 12.04%. Of the budget estimate of Rs 89,768.32 crore towards loans and liabilities, it is minus Rs 4,892.50 crore (minus 5.45%) for April September.

However, the silver lining is that against the budget estimate of revenue deficit of Rs 24,352.89 crore, the state has reported a revenue surplus of Rs 17,154,40 crore for the first six months (April-September).