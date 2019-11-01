Maharashtra: Public sector banks will follow these timings from now on

From today, the public sector banks in Maharashtra will work according to their new timings. The new time table has been framed by the state level banker’s committee with the objective of uniforming the working time of banks. This was done in line with the Finance Ministry’s directive, as the working time of different banks in the same area was different causing inconvenience to customers.

Previously, all banks were functioning from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, with cash transactions taking place till 3.30 pm. From today onwards, banks in residential areas will open at 9.00 am and close at 4.00 pm, with some banks working from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm.

As far as commerical activities are concerned, they will start from 11.00 am till 6.00 pm, with some others working from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm. In other areas, some banks will work from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The banking division of the Finance Ministry changed the timings of banks keeping the convenience of customers in mind. For the first new time table, three options were suggested: 9.00 am-3.00 pm, 10.00 am-4.00 pm and 11.00 am-5.00 pm. These timings will be applicable to all government banks as well as Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).