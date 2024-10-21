Maharashtra: MahaRERA’s Conciliation Forum Redressed 1,749 Complaints Since 2018

MahaRERA |

Established with an objective of providing resolution to homebuyers' grievances at the earliest, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) started Conciliation Forums in January, 2018 with 15 Forums of which 10 were in MMR and five in Pune. Now, the number has increased to 52 and till date they have successfully redressed 1,749 grievances from homebuyers across the state.

As the decisions taken by the forums are upheld by MahaRERA, the popularity of the platform is on the rise. Currently, hearings on 533 grievances are underway at the Conciliation Forums across Maharashtra.

Of the total 5,958 cases so far, 1,749 have been redressed by the Conciliation Forums through amicable settlement between the complainant or homebuyers' and the developers. Therefore, 32.36% of property purchasers benefited in receiving justice in a time bound manner.

MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Saunik said, "MahaRERA takes every effort to proactively resolve various types of complaints received from homebuyers. During the first hearing of the case, to explore the possibility of the grievance getting amicably and mutually resolved between the homebuyer and developer, the former is provided with the alternative to opt for a resolution through the Conciliation Forum. This option is adopted only if both the parties are willing to proceed."

Read Also 314 Housing Projects In Maharashtra Under Insolvency Proceedings: MahaRERA

"If the complainant agrees, their grievance can be resolved within 60 days or, in exceptional circumstances, within 90 days. In case of a deadlock for whichever reason, the complainant always has the option to reapproach MahaRERA. The rights and merits of the cases remain intact. Given the flexibility and that the Conciliation Forum provides, there is an increase in its popularity," he added.

So far, the Conciliation Forum in Mumbai has successfully resolved 562 complaints, while the one in Pune has redressed 530 grievances. Likewise, the forum in Thane has successfully resolved 201 complaints, 169 in Navi Mumbai, 105 in Palghar, 73 in Kalyan, 71 in Vasai, 13 in Nagpur, 9 in Mira Road and 8 each in Raigad and Nashik.

Regular hearings are conducted by MahaRERA on receiving complaints from homebuyers. At the first hearing, complainants are given the option of getting their issues resolved through the Conciliation Forum, while ensuring that all their rights are kept intact. It is only after the complainants’ consent, it is forwarded to the forum.

Due to this homebuyer-centric approach, the Conciliation Forums are receiving an increasing response from the complainants, particularly the flat purchasers.