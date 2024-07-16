Maharashtra Hits 5 Lakh Electric Vehicles; Mumbai Prefers Electric Cars In City, Scooters In Suburbs

Representative Image | File

Maharashtra, in a latest development towards a greener future, has had reported an impressive growth in its electric vehicles (EVs) segment as the number of EVs in the state has reached an impressive 5 lakh, achieving a significant steps in reducing the state's carbon footprint and also highlighting the growing acceptance of EVs among consumers in the state.

Mumbai's Electric Preference

Mumbai, the state's bustling capital in the EV trend has now-a-days achieved an interesting customer preferences.

Within the island city, electric cars has now become one of the popular choice, to the urban population's need.

Representative image |

Meanwhile on the on the city's distant suburbs, the electric scooters lead the way offering a more convenient and flexible mode of transport for daily commutes.

The Two-Wheeler Boom

The majority of Maharashtra's EVs are two-wheelers, with 4.3 lakh electric scooters and bikes zipping around the state.

If seen the practicality, the popularity of the electric two-wheelers is not surprising such as the ease of charging the vehicle at home, , coupled with the ability to remove and swap batteries.

Representative Image |

Comparing States: Maharashtra in the Lead

When compared to other states, Maharashtra stands out as a leader in EV adoption, though it trails behind Uttar Pradesh, which boasts 8.7 lakh registered EVs.

Karnataka follows with 4 lakh EVs.

EV sales in India

According to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the retail sales of electric passenger vehicles in India fell by 13.51 per cent YoY to 6,894 units in June 2024, down from 7,971 units in June 2023.

MG Comet EV | Representative Image

The MoM sales also reported a decline by 9.74 per cent from 7,638 units in May 2024.

Major Players in the EV Car Segment

Major India's electric vehicle players in the market include Tata Motors, with its models like the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nexon EVs has a market share of 58.6 per cent in June 2024.

Apart from Tata Motors, MG Motor, known for its Comet and ZS EVs, MG Motor saw a 21.12 per cent YoY surge in June 2024. Mahindra, with the XUV400 EV, registered a 7.99 per cent YoY growth in June 2024.

Other in the market include Citroen with 26.76 per cent YoY decline, BYD India, Hyundai, Kia and more.

Leading the luxury EV segment, BMW offers models like the i7, iX, i4, and iX1and Mercedes-Benz with models like the EQA, EQB, EQE, and EQS is expanding its luxury EV lineup.