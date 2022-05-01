Maharashtra govt invites applications for Startup Week 2022

Mumbai: With an objective of providing a platform for promoting innovation in governance, the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) under Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation has announced the 5th edition of its flagship initiative ‘Maharashtra Startup Week’.

Interested startups with a minimum viable product (MVP) can apply on www.msins.in/startup-week, said Rajesh Tope, Minister, Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra.

The last date for applying is 30th May 2022.

The Startup Week slated to be held between August 1-5, will provide a platform to startups in India to showcase their innovative solutions to the Government of Maharashtra. The focus is on encouraging startups to pilot their solutions with the Government of Maharashtra and receive work orders. During the Startup Week, the top 100 shortlisted startups will present their ideas to a sector-specific panel comprising of ministers, senior officers, investors and academic experts. 24 winning startups across all sectors will receive work orders of up to Rs 15 lakhs from MSInS to pilot their solutions within the state, in collaboration with a relevant government department. Shri Rajesh Tope, Hon’ble Minister informed that the focus sectors of Maharashtra Startup Week include agriculture, healthcare, smart infrastructure & mobility, governance, education & skilling, sustainability (clean energy, air, water & waste management) and miscellaneous.

MSInS wins State level first price of Rajiv Gandhi Award for Administrative Excellence

Against this backdrop, Smt Manisha Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said that 4 editions of the Maharashtra Startup Week have been organized so far. Winning startups from previous editions have successfully worked with multiple government departments and agencies like the National Health Mission, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd., Rural Development Department, multiple Municipal Corporations and District Collectorates.

For the Maharashtra Startup Week initiative, MSInS was recently awarded with the first state level Rajiv Gandhi Award for Administrative Excellence by the hands of Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Maharashtra. We look forward to receiving applications from startups with pathbreaking innovative solutions this year as well, said Smt Manisha Verma.

Various initiatives being undertaken by Maharashtra State Innovation Society

With the objective of achieving the goals of Maharashtra State Innovative Startup Policy, MSInS undertakes multiple initiatives and programmes to promote innovation, across all levels of society. Shri Deependra Singh Kushwah, IAS, CEO, MSInS informed that beyond the Maharashtra Startup Week, MSInS is successfully implementing various initiatives like set up and expansion of 17 business incubators, Startup Yatra, financial assistance for patents, quality testing & certification, Grand challenges, hackathons, Hirkani Maharashtrachi and Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Centre.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 03:02 PM IST