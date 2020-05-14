Maharashtra: Govt allows industries to operate in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: The Maharashtra government has allowed industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district to operate with limited staff strength amid the lockdown, said an official on Thursday.

Earlier the government had imposed restrictions on all business activities in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), which included Pimpri-Chinchwad, as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

After a review of the situation, the government has denotified Pimpri-Chinchwad from the region, paving the way for resumption of industrial activities in the township, he said.

Therefore, the district administration has also directed industries to start their operations but with limited staff, he said.