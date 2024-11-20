 Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai
After casting his ballot, Das spoke to the media and said, "The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | PTI

The Maharashtra election season is in full swing, as voting in the state's election to 288 assembly seats is underway. As the days roll out, more people are expected to use to join the queue and cast their ballot, to exercise their adult franchise.

Given the significance of the city of Mumbai, many important faces have also been seen appearing at polling stations in the city.

article-image

One such face was that of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who, along with his spouse, visited his polling station to cast his vote.

Shaktikanta Das voted in his constituency of Malabar Hill, in ACTIVITY HIGH SCHOOL, in South Mumbai.

After casting his ballot, Das spoke to the media and said, "The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout."

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP candidate from Mumbai's Malabar Hill constituency

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP candidate from Mumbai's Malabar Hill constituency |

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha Eyes 7th Term In Mumbai's Malabar...
article-image

The Malabar Hill constituency is currently represented by the BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who heads the Mactrotech Developers Group and is also a minister in the government.

The 2024 election will see Lodha take on Shiv Sena UBT's Bhirulal Jain.

