Mahanagar Gas Ltd hikes price of CNG by a rupee; to cost Rs 48.95/kg in Mumbai

However, thousands of domestic users of PNG have been spared any hike this time. In April 5, MGL had slashed the prices of both CNG and PNG, by Rs 2 and Re 1 per kg, respectively, as the government had reduced the rate of domestically produced natural gas, at the height of the pandemic lockdown.

Even after the latest revision, the MGL said its CNG offers attractive savings of about 60 per cent and 39 per cent, as compared to petrol and diesel, respectively, at the current fuel price levels in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, petrol price remained unchanged on Saturday, but diesel rate was hiked by 15 paise per litre. Accordingly, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.79 a litre in Delhi. While, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre, while that of diesel is Rs 79.97 a litre in Mumbai.