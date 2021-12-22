Madhuri Dixit-Nene to appear in a new avatar in Ram Bandhu's campaign for this wedding weason

The Indian wedding season is here and the country is trying to make up for the wedding opportunities lost in the last two years due to the pandemic. Wedding is all about finding the right partner and with that thought Empire Spices and Foods Limited (ESFL) have launched their new TV commercial (TVC) to promote Ram Bandhu Pickle & Papad; positioning their products as the perfect companion for the big Indian wedding feast.

The new TVC featuring Ram Bandhu's brand ambassador and Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit-Nene is celebrating the joy of Indian wedding in an eye-catching film that revolves around drawing a parallel between finding your correct life partner and your perfect taste partner to pamper your taste buds. This TVC is being run via a 360-degree approach leveraging TV, Out-of-home, digital and social media platforms.

Umesh Rathi, Managing Director, ESFL said, “The humble Indian pickle and papad is present in most Indian homes and has a very interesting story to tell about its origin, its variations, the significance of the ingredients used to make it and of course its quintessential presence in all Indian meals. This has inspired us to innovate in terms of product quality, variants and other aspects for our pickle and papad categories.”

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zl3YrVx49Dc

Bhanudas Gundkar, Marketing Head, ESFL, said, "For years, we have established our brand, and now we are attaining new heights with the face of our brand Madhuri Dixit-Nene who has stood the test of time in the past 30 years just like us. Our presence is spreading across India and this campaign will help our brand connect better with the users in both urban and rural areas.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:00 PM IST