Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Madhav Sehgal appointed General Manager, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

FPJ Web Desk
Madhav Sehgal, General Manager, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. | The Leela Palace

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, announced the appointment of Madhav Sehgal as the General Manager of The Leela Palace Bengaluru. In his role, Sehgal will lead the operations of The Leela Palace Bengaluru, and work towards strengthening its leadership positioning within this highly competitive luxury market.

Sehgal is an accomplished hotelier and brings with him over two decades of diverse hospitality experience having worked across markets like India, UAE, and Canada.

Prior to joining The Leela, Sehgal was the General Manager at Andaz Delhi and Hyatt Delhi Residences. He has a 3-year Diploma in Hotel Management, a Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Studies and a Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management Systems from Niagara College, Niagara Falls, Canada.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, “Madhav will spearhead the hotel as it continues to evolve and strengthen its positioning as one of the most desirable hotels in the world.”

