Made to pay more for Aadhaar update or pay on new enrolment? UIDAI asks you to follow these steps

The charges in the case of enrolling for Aadhaar or updating details are fixed and no one should fall prey to the demand of higher fee, stated the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
In the case of new Aadhaar enrolment and Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), those are free services. However, charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed at Rs 50 for demographic update and Rs 100 for biometric update (with/without demographic update).
In a series of tweets, UIDAI stated that if there is a deviation in charges one should either call at 1947 or write to them, to complain about this issue.
One can also follow these steps to complaint:
- Log in at UIDAI website
- Click on Contact Support
- Under Grievance Redressal, click on File a complaint
- Enter 14-digit EID number, date and time; other details
- Enter captcha
- Click on the 'Submit' button below.
The Aadhaar enrolment process includes visiting Enrolment Centre, filling the enrolment form, getting demographic and biometric data captured, submitting proof of Identity and address documents, before collecting acknowledgement slip containing the enrolment ID. Meanwhile, in the case of updating demographic details (name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email) is not up-to-date in your Aadhaar, you can get the same updated by visiting an Aadhaar Enrolment Center. Meanwhile, Aadhaar holders who are children (who have turned 15) or others in need of updating Biometrics details -- fingerprints, iris and photograph -- are required to visit an Enrolment center too with valid proof.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)