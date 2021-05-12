Made to pay more for Aadhaar update or pay on new enrolment? UIDAI asks you to follow these steps

The charges in the case of enrolling for Aadhaar or updating details are fixed and no one should fall prey to the demand of higher fee, stated the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).



In the case of new Aadhaar enrolment and Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), those are free services. However, charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed at Rs 50 for demographic update and Rs 100 for biometric update (with/without demographic update).



In a series of tweets, UIDAI stated that if there is a deviation in charges one should either call at 1947 or write to them, to complain about this issue.