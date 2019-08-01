M S Velpari takes charge as Director (Operations) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Bengaluru: M S Velpari has taken charge as Director (Operations) at Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited from Sunil Kumar who superannuated on Wednesday.

Velpari, who joined HAL as a management trainee in 1985, was earlier holding the post of Chief of Project (LCA Tejas) at LCA-Tejas Division, the defence PSU said in a statement.

Velpari holds a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from College of Engineering, Guindy, Chennai and did his Masters from IIT Madras in Aircraft Production Engineering.

He gained experience in the areas of manufacturing, assembly, design, product support, customer support, indigenisation and other management functions while serving at LCA-Tejas, Aircraft, Foundry & Forge Divisions here and Aircraft Division at Nashik.

According to HAL, Velpari was instrumental in sustained growth of LCA production from initial two in 2015-16 to eight in 2018-19.

"He took path-breaking steps with the strategic outsourcing of structural assemblies of LCA-Tejas, which is poised to grow further. He played a key role in implementing the task of indigenisation of 1850 types of castings, forgings, rolled rings and rubber products at F&F Division," it was stated.