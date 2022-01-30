M-cap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms erodes by over Rs 3 lakh cr; RIL top drag

From the top-10 list, State Bank of India was the lone gainer as its valuation surged Rs 18,340.07 crore to reach Rs 4,67,069.54 crore.

Coming to those whose valuation got eroded were Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

The market valuation of RIL diminished by Rs 96,512.22 crore to Rs 15,79,779.47 crore, taking the biggest hit.

TCS suffered an erosion of Rs 53,488.29 crore to Rs 13,65,042.43 crore from its valuation, while market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys slumped Rs 42,392.63 crore to Rs 7,08,751.77 crore and HDFC Bank slipped by Rs 31,815.01 crore to reach Rs 8,11,061.12 crore.

Bajaj Finance valuation were lower by Rs 30,333.64 crore to Rs 4,14,699.49 crore, while ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 16,291.53 crore to Rs 5,42,407.86 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation plunged Rs 15,814.77 crore to Rs 3,93,174.23 crore.

HDFC valuation also diminished by Rs 13,319.96 crore to Rs 4,56,102.42 crore, while that of HUL were lower by Rs 9,210.39 crore to Rs 5,36,411.69 crore.

