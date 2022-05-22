M-cap of 3 of top-five valued firms jumps Rs 1.78 lakh cr; Reliance lead gainer

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the three gainers from the top-five pack last week. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards. Last week, benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 percent.

In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by Rs 1,31,320.8 crore to reach Rs 17,73,889.78 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 30,814.89 taking its valuation to Rs 5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 16,515.02 crore to Rs 7,33,156.15 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked Rs 43,743.96 crore to Rs 12,05,254.93 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 20,129.66 crore to Rs 6,12,303.26 crore.

LIC makes lacklustre debut

Meanwhile, the country’s largest insurer LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 8 per cent discount.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday.

LIC is now at the 6th place in the list of top-10 valued companies by market capitalisation. It commands a market valuation of Rs 5,22,602.94 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:53 PM IST