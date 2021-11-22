Luxury clothing brand Poppabum brings pop art to kidswear in India

Poppabum, a premium clothing brand for children aged 0-4 years, has introduced in the Indian market a uniquely designed and vibrant range of jumpsuits and pinafores. The attractive collection with its bright neons is brought to life with pop-art illustrations created exclusively by global designers from Kiev to Quebec, a new concept brought to India for the first time by Poppabum founder Ananya Sharma.

Poppabum was conceptualized for little kids in pop clothes and aims to disrupt the monotonous kids wear category in India by offering a refreshing change from the standard ‘kiddie’ clothes available in the market with repeat patterns of animals, cartoon characters, rainbows and unicorns. The organic range, that revives the 60’s pop-culture vibe with its unique illustrations, is intelligently designed to make changing-on-the-go easy, quick and hassle-free for fashion-conscious, active, professional parents of millennial tots.

Ananya Sharma, founder & CEO, Poppabum said, “As a busy and well-travelled first-time parent of a toddler, I often found myself struggling to change my son while on the go because of inconveniently-located zippers and multiple buttons. Being a creative professional, I was also bored seeing the same old patterns and uninspiring pastels in kids’ clothes. Poppadum came into being because of my desire to see kids in fashionably and consciously designed bright colourful clothes.”

Poppabum offers unisex jumpsuits and pinafores in neon shades and in the classic black and white combination. Their clothes called ‘Pops’ come in two styles — ‘Pops Originals’ which are solid neons with stripes and ‘Party Pops’, with special art and comic illustrations. The high-quality fabric of Pops makes them durable and is designed to last and allow children to grow and move comfortably all day.

Poppabum’s ‘Pops’ are crafted in 100 percent luxurious organic cotton and manufactured by GOTS 6.0 certified sustainable fashion manufacturers and factories.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:28 PM IST