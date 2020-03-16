Luxury automobile company Ferrari suspend production in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington D.C.: Amid a spurt in the cases of coronavirus in Italy, luxury automobile company Ferrari has suspended the production at its two factories in the county from March 16-27.

According to Fox News, the automobile maker's operations at the company can continue but parts supply chain cannot support manufacturing any longer.

This move by Ferrari comes after its major competitor Lamborghini announced a complete shutdown starting from March 13 to 25.

"This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility toward our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus," Fox News quoted Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali as saying in a press release.

Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus even as the total death toll due to the deadly virus in the European country rose to 1,809.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.