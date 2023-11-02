 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Selexipag For Injection
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Selexipag For Injection

Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Selexipag For Injection

The product sales for Selexipag Franchise (RLD Uptravi) in U.S. were USD 1,104 million for the year ended December 2022 and USD 978 million for the fiscal nine months ended October 1, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Selexipag For Injection | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Thursday announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Selexipag for Injection, 1800 mcg/vial, Single-Dose Vial, to market a generic equivalent of Uptravi for Injection, 1800 mcg/vial, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., the company announced through an exchange filing.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

The product sales for Selexipag Franchise (RLD Uptravi) in U.S. were USD 1,104 million for the year ended December 2022 and USD 978 million for the fiscal nine months ended October 1, 2023.

Lupin Limited shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Thursday at 12:50 pm IST were at Rs 1,177.75, up by 3.97 percent.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Read Also
Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, And Sodium...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Tata Motors Net Profit Rises To ₹ 3,783.04 Cr; Dabur India Net Profit Jumps...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Tata Motors Net Profit Rises To ₹ 3,783.04 Cr; Dabur India Net Profit Jumps...

Indian Energy Exchange Net Up Over 21% To ₹86 Cr

Indian Energy Exchange Net Up Over 21% To ₹86 Cr

Ashneer Grover Applauds Mamaearth's 8-Fold Oversubscribed IPO; Issue Subscribed 7.59 Times So Far

Ashneer Grover Applauds Mamaearth's 8-Fold Oversubscribed IPO; Issue Subscribed 7.59 Times So Far

Rupee Settles 2 Paise Higher At 83.26 Against US Dollar

Rupee Settles 2 Paise Higher At 83.26 Against US Dollar

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increases By 43% To ₹5,874 Cr In Q2FY24

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increases By 43% To ₹5,874 Cr In Q2FY24