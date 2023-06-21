Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, a generic equivalent of Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company announced today through an exchange filing.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

“We are delighted to receive the final approval for generic Spiriva® HandiHaler from the U.S. FDA. This builds on our commitment to serving unmet needs for our patients across the world. This is the first generic approval for Spiriva® HandiHaler in the U.S., and is also the first DPI approval from India for the U.S. This is an important milestone in our journey of building our respiratory franchise globally,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (RLD Spiriva®) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,264 million in the U.S.

Lupin Ltd shares

The shares of Lupin on Wednesday at 12:42 pm IST were at Rs 861.90, up by 3.86 percent.

Read Also Lupin Signs MoU With Government Of Maharashtra To Combat Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular...