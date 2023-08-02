 Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil | File photo

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Wednesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories Inc., based in Somerset, New Jersey, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01 percent (Scalp Oil), a generic equivalent of Derma-Smoothe/FS® Topical Oil, 0.01 percent (Scalp Oil), of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc., the company announced through an exchange filing.

Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil (RLD Derma-Smoothe/FS®) had estimated annual sales of USD 9 million in the U.S.

Lupin Limited Shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Wednesday at 11:18 am IST were at Rs 983.30, down by 0.50 percent.

Lupin Receives Approval From USFDA for Turqoz
