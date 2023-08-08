 Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Body Oil
This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Body Oil | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories Inc., based in Somerset, New Jersey, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluocinolone Acetonide Oil, 0.01 percent (Body Oil), a generic equivalent of DermaSmoothe/FS 0.01 percent (Body Oil), of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc., the company announced through an exchange filing.

Fluocinolone Acetonide Oil (RLD Derma-Smoothe/FS) had estimated annual sales of USD 10 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2023).

The shares of Lupin on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,084.05, up by 0.27 percent.

