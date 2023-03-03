Lupin Limited announced allotment of 15,638 equity shares | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited announced that the Allotment Committee of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., on March 3, 2023, allotted 15,638 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 21 each, via an exchange filing.

These shares have been allotted upon the exercise of options granted to the employees under the stock option plans of the company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the company has been increased to Rs 90,99,12,842 consisting of 45,49,56,421 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

