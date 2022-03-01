Lupin launches Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets in US market to treat hyperphosphatemia

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets (800 mg), used to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, in the US market.

The company has launched the product after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The medication will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Lupin said in a statement.

Hyperphosphatemia refers to abnormally high serum phosphate levels.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Genzyme Corporation's Renagel tablets.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets (800 mg) had an estimated annual sales of $75 million in the US.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:27 PM IST