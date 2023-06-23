Lupin Launches Rufinamide Oral Suspension in the United States | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Friday announced the launch of Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of USD 72 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT April 2023).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin on Friday at 12:32 pm IST were at Rs 859, up 0.78 per cent.