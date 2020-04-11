Lupin contributes Rs 21 crore towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Lupin's Global Giving Programme comprises of three separate contributions made by its employees, the company and the promoter family.

Lupin's employees have contributed by giving two days of their individual salaries, together contributing a sum of Rs 5.5 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Lupin has matched an equal sum of Rs 5.5 crore for direct initiatives that the company will implement to support overburdened national and state healthcare systems through the donation of personal protective equipment, medicines and providing meals for front-line workers and the needy.

In addition, the promoter Desh Bandhu Gupta family has committed a sum of Rs 10 crore for other direct impact initiatives in India and elsewhere in the world to supplement Lupin's relief efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

"As one of the leading pharmaceutical companies globally, Lupin remains committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines across India and global markets while ensuring safety of our personnel involved," said Managing Director Nilesh Gupta.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to support those who are at the front-line of this battle against COVID-19," he said in a statement.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company which develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharma ingredients in over 100 markets in the United States, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East regions.

Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the United States by prescriptions and in India by global revenues. It has a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic and respiratory segments besides a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal, central nervous system and women's health areas.