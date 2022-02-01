Lupin, Axantia team up for licensing and distribution for Pegfilgrastim

Lupin Ltd said that it has entered into a license, supply and technology sharing agreement with Axantia Holding, a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East region

Under the terms of agreement, Axantia will register, distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim drug product in certain territories including Saudi Arabia, certain GCC countries, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Algeria.

Pegfilgrastim is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

