Lupin allots shares worth Rs 52,198 to an employee in overseas subsidiary

Lupin launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in the United States | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited on February 20, 2023 allotted 26,099 stock option to an employee of an overseas subsidiary of the company at the exercise price of Rs 2 each, the compnay announcedthrough an exchange filing.

The stocks were allotted under the Lupin Subsidiary Companies Employee Stock Option Plan 2014, as approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company.

The stock option enables the grantee to get one equity share of the company for Rs 2 each.

Lupin, on February 21, launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in the United States.

Lupin Shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Thursday at 2:42 pm was at Rs 659.05, down by 0.74 per cent.

