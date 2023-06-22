Lupin Allots 17,466 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lupin On Thursday announced the allotment of 17,466 Equity Shares to employees as stock option under Stock option plans of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity share will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 91,01,60,036 consisting of 45,50,80,018 equity shares of 2 each.

Lupin Ltd shares

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 1:35 pm IST were at Rs 847, down by 3.21 percent.

Read Also Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler