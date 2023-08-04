Lupin Allots 10,769 Stock Options To Employees As ESOPs | File photo

Lupin Ltd on Friday announced the Company granted options aggregating 10,769 stock options on July 28, 2023 to the employees of an overseas subsidiaries of the Company, at the exercise price of Rs 2.00 each, as approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The 2,545 stock options are allotted under Lupin Subsidiary Companies Employees Stock Option Plan 2011 and 8,224 stock options under Lupin Subsidiary Companies Employees Stock Option Plan 2014.

Lupin Ltd shares

The shares of Lupin on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,063.75, up by 2.74 percent.

Read Also Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)