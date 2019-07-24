L&T's consolidated net profit rises 20.5% in Q1

Mumbai: Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a rise of 20.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2019-20.

Accordingly, the consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,361 crore from Rs 1,129 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

"The overall PAT (Profit After Tax), including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter April to June, 2019 grew by 21.2% to Rs 1,473 crore vis-Ã -vis Rs 1,215 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year," it said.

The company's consolidated gross revenue of Rs 29,636 crore from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, achieving y-o-y growth of 10%.