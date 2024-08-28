 LTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations

LTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations

When it comes to the company's Q1 performance, the Mumbai-based IT showed improved numbers on the revenue count. The company's revenue increased by 5.06 per cent year over year. However, profit fell 1.54 per cent from the same quarter previous year.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

One of the major and key IT companies in the Indian tech paradigm, LTIMindtree, has been setting Dalal Street on fire. The company shares have consistently outperformed expectations from various corners. On August 28, the company shares gained over a mammoth 7 per cent.

LTIM Flies High

Over the past 6 months alone, the Mumbai-based company made gains of 14.26 per cent or Rs 771.60.

When it comes to the company's Q1 performance, the Mumbai-based IT showed improved numbers on the revenue count. The company's revenue increased by 5.06 per cent year over year. However, profit fell 1.54 per cent from the same quarter the previous year.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Imposes ₹80 Lakh Collective Cost On BSE, NSE & SEBI
Bombay HC Imposes ₹80 Lakh Collective Cost On BSE, NSE & SEBI
Who Is IRMS Officer Satish Kumar? Know All About India's 1st Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board
Who Is IRMS Officer Satish Kumar? Know All About India's 1st Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board
Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Shockingly Dies, Few Days After Collapsing On The Field
Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Shockingly Dies, Few Days After Collapsing On The Field
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary
Read Also
Nvidia Shares Trade In Green, Taking Indices With It; Results To Be Declared On Thursday
article-image

In addition, the IT company's sales increased by 2.81 per cent, while profits increased by 3.08 per cent.

The tech company's operating income increased 4.75 per cent from the previous quarter but it has to be noted that this number declined 5.51 per cent year on year.

On Wednesday, August 28, LTIMindtree shares gained 7.49 per cent or Rs 430.90, climbing to Rs 6,182.45 per share.

It also needs to be noted that the company had signed a multi-million dollar contract extension with Absa Bank. Providing digital solutions to the South African banking group, based out of Johannesburg.

Read Also
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team
article-image

Other IT Shares Also Surge

Interestingly, some of LTIM's other competitors also appear to be doing well at the equity market. Another Mumbai-based company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), also made gains, increasing by 0.65 per cent or Rs 29.05, climbing to Rs 4,526.20  per share.

Bengaluru-based Wipro made bigger gains. As the company shares jumped by 3.75 per cent or Rs 19.40, taking the overall value of shares to Rs 536.55 per share. Mahindra group owned Tech Mahindra also made gains on Wednesday. The Pune-based company made gains of 2.25 per cent or Rs 36.55, hopping to Rs 1,661.15 per share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations

LTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations

Bombay HC Imposes ₹80 Lakh Collective Cost On BSE, NSE & SEBI

Bombay HC Imposes ₹80 Lakh Collective Cost On BSE, NSE & SEBI

GMM Pfaudler Zooms 12% On NSE After 9.2% Shares Worth Over ₹550 Crore Changes Hand In Block Deal

GMM Pfaudler Zooms 12% On NSE After 9.2% Shares Worth Over ₹550 Crore Changes Hand In Block Deal

Meta Shares Drop Amid Mark Zuckerberg's Comments Over 'Censorship'

Meta Shares Drop Amid Mark Zuckerberg's Comments Over 'Censorship'

Tips for Securing the Lowest Interest Rates on Personal Loans

Tips for Securing the Lowest Interest Rates on Personal Loans