LTI posts 18% jump in net profit to Rs 621.5 cr during Dec quarter

LTI, the infotech arm of EPC major Larsen & Toubro, reported an 18 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 612.5 crore for the December 2021 quarter, on higher revenues.

The company's revenue from operations rose to 31.2 per cent to Rs 4,137 crore.

The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Jalona stated that the clients continue to be focused on higher digitisation in the new year also and exuded confidence about the company continuing on the growth trajectory.

Jalona added that the company is eyeing to keep the net income margin, between 14-15 per cent going ahead.

The inflation in the US, supply chain challenges like the ones on semiconductors faced by the automotive industry and the Omicron variant's setbacks are the things, which need to be watched in the new year, added Jalona.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:52 PM IST